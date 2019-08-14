Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $412,012 as Share Value Rose; As Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Market Valuation Declined, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped by $3.31 Million Its Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 41,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 280,285 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, up from 238,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 144,551 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 14,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 19,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.73. About 1.07M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.34 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 16,507 shares to 38,376 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.37% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 18,574 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt accumulated 35,146 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 0.11% or 1,509 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership invested in 43 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,152 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 3,071 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.04% or 155,035 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 113,050 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,274 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 12,812 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 22,653 shares. 40,100 are held by Comgest Invsts Sas. Gam Holding Ag has 22,354 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv holds 111,163 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,858 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 22,154 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Virtu Fin Lc reported 0.04% stake. Beacon Fincl Gru owns 62,313 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 6,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 523,782 shares. Fairview Inv Management Limited invested in 51,071 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Panagora Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 75,456 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 8,860 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 10,234 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 13,785 shares to 26,573 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 18,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,574 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.