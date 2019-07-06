Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Moodys (MCO) by $432,212 as Stock Rose; As Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 6,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 412,827 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME Baa3 RATING TO PERU LNG; STABLE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR: KEEPS NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) Rating To Gnmag Asset Backed Securitizations Trust, Series 2018-1; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS SOUTH AFRICA’S BAA3 RATING AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Bnpp Ip Euro Clo 2015-1 B.V; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Credit Ratings To Rmbs Notes Issued By Holmes Master Issuer Plc Series 2018-1; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Trust Beneficial Interest (201803) Backed By Residential Mortgages

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,915 shares to 7,893 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etfs Precious Metals Basket (GLTR) by 33,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,537 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett: His Best Investing Strategies, Stocks, and Advice – Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Bank ALM System of the Year at Risk Technology Awards – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sticky Business: How Companies Keep Their Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Enterprise-Wide Stress Testing Product of the Year at Risk Technology Awards – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,790 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 140 shares. Pacific Invest Management Company reported 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 33,263 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Personal Financial Services owns 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 70 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 12,778 shares. Ca holds 0.49% or 22,867 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 33,147 shares. Vontobel Asset accumulated 86,491 shares. 1,719 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 41,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,142 are held by Park National Corp Oh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cidel Asset holds 5,310 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has 43,437 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 16,144 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 56,208 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd owns 2,121 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Pension owns 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 909,693 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has 711 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 1.18% or 411,668 shares. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,004 shares. Granite Invest invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beech Hill has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,675 shares.