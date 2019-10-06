Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Boosted By $918,736 Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Qs Investors Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $3.52 Million

Qs Investors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 6.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 32,250 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 433,010 shares with $47.48M value, down from 465,260 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 56.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 16,406 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 45,492 shares with $2.56 million value, up from 29,086 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 198,593 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc reported 3,349 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6.23 million shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Fincl invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Field & Main National Bank & Trust reported 11,480 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 3.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested in 1.59% or 333,894 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 16,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. St Germain D J Commerce holds 161,734 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,752 shares. Cacti Asset Limited reported 15,745 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.91% or 41,768 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize Make Products You Use Every Day – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 18,913 shares to 142,407 valued at $9.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 80,925 shares and now owns 208,510 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.84% below currents $124 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 9,078 shares to 343,045 valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,507 shares and now owns 53,057 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 16.18% above currents $60.74 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.22% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,628 shares. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 916,256 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Transamerica Fincl Advisors holds 0.03% or 2,533 shares. Westpac Corp has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.09% or 101,579 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 599,089 shares. Van Eck Corp holds 0.01% or 28,329 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 9,877 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Com Ct holds 4.25% or 5.27 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 1.83M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fifth Third Bank reported 963,716 shares.