Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $370,539; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lowered Stake

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – SUE MAHONY TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF LILLY ONCOLOGY

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bancorp stated it has 15,770 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Permit Ltd Company holds 7,645 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bouchey Grp Inc holds 3,760 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Birmingham Mngmt Al holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,525 shares. Sei Invs reported 482,686 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The United Kingdom-based Caledonia Investments Plc has invested 6.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). British Columbia Investment Management stated it has 428,386 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 6.00M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.30 million shares. American National Insur Tx has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M Holdings Securities has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Richard C Young & has 66,797 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Legacy Partners has invested 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Payden & Rygel owns 2.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 222,896 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 701,321 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp. Fayez Sarofim And Comm has 76,083 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 97,812 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3,475 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsr. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 275,877 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.1% or 4,900 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,292 shares. Pinnacle Finance Inc reported 48,618 shares. Virtu Financial Lc invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,742 shares to 42,294 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $103.40 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.