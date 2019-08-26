Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $924,545; Stock Value Rose; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Continues to Hold Position in Ciena (CIEN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 46.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 14,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 27,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 2242.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 124,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 5,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.96M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,904 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 27,347 shares. Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.25M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 452,711 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 250 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Waratah holds 0.74% or 188,397 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 81,079 shares. Jnba Fincl owns 400 shares. Smithfield Tru Com stated it has 3,310 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 11,225 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 9,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis accumulated 28,892 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 34,608 shares to 109,139 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,416 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “T-Mobile and AT&T Work Together to Give Customers New Call Authentication Protections – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Sprint’s Shares Rose 11.6% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile Rocks the Top Spot for J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Yet Again – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 40,626 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.86% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 614,462 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 27,410 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 51,698 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.41% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Menora Mivtachim has 1.79% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Samlyn Cap Limited Liability invested in 708,365 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation reported 148,654 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.03% stake. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,876 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 3.32 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Coastline holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 23,641 shares to 76,754 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 35,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).