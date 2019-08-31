Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $370,539; Botty Investors Lowered Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Holding by $5.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 721,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn has 200 shares. Moreover, Advantage has 2.26% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Brave Asset Inc accumulated 91,836 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 518,816 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Foster And Motley reported 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 16,225 are held by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Voloridge Inv Limited Company reported 36,792 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 6,451 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 43,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,388 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 690,284 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com holds 11,700 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 7.4%-Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.10M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Bancorp In has 4.68% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 690,488 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Montecito State Bank And Tru stated it has 15,202 shares. Ifrah Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 11,950 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mason Street Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 30,519 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Cap has 1.77% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.36% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.39% or 579,227 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 68,039 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd reported 1,203 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lilly subpoenaed over insulin pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.