Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; St James Investment Company Raised Abb LTD (ABB) Position

St James Investment Company Llc increased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 765.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc acquired 78,385 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 8.25%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 88,625 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 10,240 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $43.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 519,402 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 26.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 12,624 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 35,563 shares with $2.04M value, down from 48,187 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $248.68 billion valuation. It closed at $60.13 lastly. It is down 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

St James Investment Company Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 44,155 shares to 782,874 valued at $31.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 37,835 shares and now owns 499,431 shares. 1 Year was reduced too.

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ABB Finally in Turnaround Mode? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Historic Bear Note Flashing for Robotics Stock – Schaeffers Research” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Powershares Etf Tr Ii (SPLV) stake by 256,165 shares to 1.45 million valued at $81.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped J P Morgan Exchange Traded F stake by 465,159 shares and now owns 1.85 million shares. Spdr Series Trust (LAG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce Com has 10,590 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 797,572 shares. Keating Investment Counselors holds 4.06% or 159,130 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 17,656 were accumulated by Baldwin Management Limited Liability Com. Fmr Lc accumulated 48.80M shares. Johnson Fincl Group reported 31,600 shares stake. Winfield Assoc Incorporated owns 10,952 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Drexel Morgan And stated it has 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 26,892 shares stake. Sfe Counsel holds 12,865 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity has 6.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,300 shares. 16,850 were accumulated by Perkins Capital Management Incorporated. Karp Management Corp has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,885 shares.