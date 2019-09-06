Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Cut Its Hca Holdings (HCA) Holding; Clearbridge Investments Cut Aes (AES) Position By $12.75 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 7.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 708,448 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 8.20M shares with $148.23 million value, down from 8.91M last quarter. Aes Corp now has $10.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 5.34 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 08/05/2018 – AES Gener announces $3 billion plan to restructure Chilean hydro project

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) stake by 24.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc analyzed 4,006 shares as Hca Holdings Inc (HCA)'s stock rose 7.59%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 12,671 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 16,677 last quarter. Hca Holdings Inc now has $40.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 1.85M shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $250.47M for 10.16 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W had bought 2.58M shares worth $41.58M.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $702.62 million for 14.58 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 26.90% above currents $124.25 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $31,024 was bought by Elcan Patricia F.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Beckershospitalreview.com published: “How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q2 – Becker’s Hospital Review” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

