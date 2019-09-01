Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 56.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 5,248 shares with $1.07M value, down from 11,997 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Seeking IMF Credit Is ‘Bold Move’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo; 18/04/2018 – Coming up at 8:30a ET on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein joins @WilfredFrost for a live & exclusive interview; 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S ABBY JOSEPH COHEN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – eFinCareers(AU): Morning Coffee: The new way of retiring from Goldman Sachs aged 30. “Silly hours” banker becomes fire; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 66.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 115,515 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 59,485 shares with $1.93 million value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 148,339 shares to 2.22 million valued at $59.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 72,577 shares and now owns 76,166 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 75,320 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 3,510 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.31% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs reported 2.09M shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Snow Capital Management Lp reported 27,695 shares stake. 133,115 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Llc. Ls Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.14% or 11,719 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,034 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kamunting Street LP reported 91,597 shares or 21.19% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 14,420 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 500 shares. 494 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 105,285 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 290 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc has 2.56 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 10,130 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 372,001 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc has 672,321 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt holds 117,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 9,195 were reported by Paragon Limited. Moreover, Sageworth has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1,531 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 141 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 46,291 shares. Stevens LP invested in 0.38% or 272,810 shares. Park Circle has invested 0.24% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.58M shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity. $486,750 worth of stock was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN on Tuesday, August 20.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) stake by 44,371 shares to 147,745 valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 9,870 shares and now owns 37,981 shares. Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $425.52 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.