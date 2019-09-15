Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $918,736 as Share Value Declined; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Upped Its Holding in Stericycle (SRCL) by $23.22 Million

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39 million, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.46% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 45,492 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 29,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.16 million shares to 27.50 million shares, valued at $56.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 35 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 1,292 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 56,153 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 62,111 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,273 shares. Van Strum And Towne has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 33,184 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 28,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 1,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 90,000 shares. 39,912 are held by Welch And Forbes Limited Company. 49,504 were accumulated by S&Co. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 7.59M shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,830 shares to 2,061 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 34,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,745 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 57,500 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,936 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Capital Advsr Incorporated reported 2% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 299,188 shares. 1.97M are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Fortress Invest Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Atria Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 18,197 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 6,342 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership reported 19,880 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 48,745 shares stake. Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 124,835 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Susquehanna Grp Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).