Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shares Declined, Holder Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 9,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 4.02M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 104,627 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,964 shares to 14,951 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 87,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,779 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

