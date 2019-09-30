Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.60 Million; Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Value Declined While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 48.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 79,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 84,287 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 163,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 4.74M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 22,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 53,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 30,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 4.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,013 shares to 172,135 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.00 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP) by 5,247 shares to 212,044 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

