Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $480,120; Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Its Service Now (NOW) Holding by $440,866; Share Price Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 171,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 155,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 2.91 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $263.4. About 92,705 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.71% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Metropolitan Life accumulated 13,116 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 68,540 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0.26% or 4.81M shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc accumulated 1,860 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 338,616 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 149,682 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,212 shares. 1,051 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Comm Bancorp reported 0.32% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.07% or 160,440 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 2.20 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,625 shares to 335,451 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,836 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27,127 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Second Curve Lc, New York-based fund reported 22,000 shares. First Business Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,115 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 0.09% or 468,185 shares. Cordasco Financial Network reported 916 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Winch Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 421 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co stated it has 297,315 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 376,886 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Group Limited. New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6.74M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has 2.50 million shares. Brave Asset stated it has 62,755 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,706 shares to 28,377 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,415 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).