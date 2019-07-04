Wealth Architects Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered Stake by $461,100

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,308 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 99,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 524,514 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Investment Counsel accumulated 14,465 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 129 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dubuque Bank And Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bessemer Secs Limited Co has 6,050 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bamco Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,489 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Mai Mngmt has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 4,321 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 269 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Co owns 5,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Comm Bankshares accumulated 4,198 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 17,900 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comstock Mining Advances Lucerne Sale; Receives Additional Non-refundable Deposit and NYSE Notifications – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of the Merger – PRNewswire” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares to 83,759 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $483.61M for 16.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Services Chief Shares More TV+ Details – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.