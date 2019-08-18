Wealth Architects Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $309,114 as Stock Value Rose; Kenmare Capital Partners Cut Career Education (CECO) Position by $697,328; Market Value Rose

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 607,517 shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company stated it has 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Moreover, One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Voya Invest Management Limited invested in 92,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 3,838 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 14,151 shares. Frontier Mgmt Lc holds 6.89 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 38,186 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 76,489 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Meeder Asset Management owns 805 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,405 are owned by Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp. Oberweis Asset holds 147,179 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 490,429 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Mgmt Lc owns 84,353 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd owns 61,397 shares. Charter Company holds 97,302 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Inv stated it has 80,700 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc holds 204,396 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.28% or 268,209 shares in its portfolio. Advent De holds 6,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 178,339 shares. 60,560 were reported by Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Com. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 327,776 shares. Burney invested in 192,451 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Limited Liability owns 23,460 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 6,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Mngmt invested in 95,332 shares or 6.08% of the stock.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares to 404,270 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.