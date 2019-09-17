Wealth Architects Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $355,038 as Stock Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose While Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased by $3.59 Million Its Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 92,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 469,808 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.56 million, down from 561,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 2.90M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $256.67. About 858,649 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.37 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $332.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 8,080 shares to 83,479 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 29,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.91 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 66,289 shares to 317,603 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 126,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).