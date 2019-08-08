Wealth Architects Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Southport Management Position in Air Lease (AL) Lowered by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 800,726 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

