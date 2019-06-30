Wealth Architects Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Assetmark Has Raised Its American Elec Pwr Co Com (AEP) Stake by $849,671

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (AEP) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 10,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 31,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 3.82M shares traded or 63.21% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB) by 66,105 shares to 369,694 shares, valued at $40.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 102,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sml Cp Grw Etf (VBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Lc reported 3,451 shares stake. Griffin Asset has 36,700 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advsr Lp has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,815 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 5,477 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc has invested 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Putnam Invs Ltd Company owns 0.61% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.15 million shares. Wesbanco Bank invested 0.47% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 8,875 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust owns 9,484 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Iberiabank accumulated 0.09% or 9,377 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Zacks Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 641,764 shares. Barry Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,519 shares. 4,625 were accumulated by Mathes Com. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 8,141 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Btc Capital has invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,792 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bokf Na accumulated 1.89% or 415,554 shares. Pettee holds 12,695 shares. Alleghany Corp De has invested 8.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc holds 5.4% or 62,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 7.53 million shares. Narwhal Cap, Georgia-based fund reported 84,395 shares. 11,627 are owned by Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 2.43M shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,385 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Co invested in 3.13% or 195,950 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 149,995 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.