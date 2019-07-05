Wealth Architects Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114; Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 8.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.20 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Llc reported 7.67% stake. Addenda holds 1.11% or 130,329 shares. Jabodon Pt Communications invested in 1.24% or 12,486 shares. Northeast Management owns 252,170 shares. 355,653 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc. Advisory Gp holds 0.21% or 6,394 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas, New York-based fund reported 511,347 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct reported 14,846 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 613,908 shares. Bellecapital Ltd reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Cap Mgmt invested in 278,833 shares. Cincinnati Com owns 1.43M shares. Hrt Financial Lc stated it has 2,796 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates invested in 202,837 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor has 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,766 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares to 404,270 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.59% or 66,863 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 5.85M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc stated it has 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 129,956 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 5,862 shares. Boltwood Management owns 9,101 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 1.9% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 117,948 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 7,570 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Management Inc. Harvey Ltd accumulated 29,430 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest Comm reported 0.58% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 165,707 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd. Royal London Asset Management reported 1.04 million shares. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 0.81% or 22,494 shares.

