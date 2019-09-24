Wealth Architects Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position By $355,038; Ares Management (ARES) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ares Management has $3700 highest and $2800 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.65% above currents $29.64 stock price. Ares Management had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. See Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Wealth Architects Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 30.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Architects Llc analyzed 1,259 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock rose 13.00%. The Wealth Architects Llc holds 2,849 shares with $804,000 value, down from 4,108 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $251.4. About 1.20M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 635,499 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ares Management LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARES); 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 16/04/2018 – Ares Management and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Partnership to Develop Salt Creek Midstream in the Delaware Basin; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 39.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.09 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.