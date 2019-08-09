Wealth Architects Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320 as Share Price Rose; Alpine Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Kingstone Cos (KINS) as Stock Declined

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 29,347 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 7,590 shares. 20,111 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 151 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Wasatch Advsr holds 231,817 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Sit Investment has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 489,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 48 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 20,001 shares. Invesco owns 10,724 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 93,508 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 47,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0% or 285,800 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. The insider HAFT JAY M bought 2,000 shares worth $17,000.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 81.29M shares to 82.57M shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 897,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Comstock Res Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,493 shares. Private Com Na has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reik And Company Lc reported 5,851 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 44,543 shares or 5.9% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corp accumulated 25,674 shares. L & S Advsrs Inc holds 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,914 shares. The Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 5.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 34,688 shares. 80,573 are owned by Blb&B Advsrs Lc. Liberty Cap, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,037 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y reported 11,586 shares stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 19,383 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.24% or 30,050 shares.