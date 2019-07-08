Wealth Architects Holding in Apple (AAPL) Increased by $355,320; Tekne Capital Management Boosted Facebook (FB) Position by $3.19 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 224,941 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook had already planned serious changes to its business headed into the first quarter; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S MEDIA PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE RECALLS SUSPENDED CEO OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO GIVE EVIDENCE OVER PREVIOUS FACEBOOK FB.O TESTIMONY; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $200.75. About 977,957 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

