Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114 as Shares Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $1.30 Million as Market Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 346,565 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com, a Texas-based fund reported 9,746 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 9,811 shares. Decatur Capital Management has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,150 shares. Mu Investments Ltd has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill And Associate has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 61,395 shares. Jbf Capital invested 3.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 282,561 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.44M shares. 14.08 million are owned by Prudential. M Hldgs holds 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,206 shares. Paw Cap Corporation owns 5,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares to 298,156 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial Serv stated it has 4,139 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,476 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citizens Northern accumulated 0.07% or 12,506 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 218,223 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 98,762 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Retail Bank stated it has 25,921 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Verus Financial Prtn owns 13,363 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt has 0.84% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Cap Group holds 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 42,840 shares. Lau Associates has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Intact Invest Management reported 18,200 shares. Bogle Inv Management Lp De has 0.98% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.28M shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% or 159,714 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 225,257 shares.