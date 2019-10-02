Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $467,284 as Share Price Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Its Mueller Water Products (MWA) Holding by $2.62 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 291,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.94M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Mueller Water Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 934,595 shares traded or 26.95% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,060 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 41,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $219.07. About 30.37M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 200 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability has 125,000 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. 3.19M are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability reported 42,714 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Los Angeles And Equity Research accumulated 17,820 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada owns 2,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,352 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Oppenheimer reported 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 21,428 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 3,209 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 226,468 shares. 27,300 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 21,178 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 30,775 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 152,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $332.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,661 shares to 417,931 shares, valued at $32.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 29,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 565,136 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. 73,403 were reported by Haverford Financial. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp accumulated 5,216 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lpl Financial stated it has 2.39 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills Savings Bank & Tru Commerce holds 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,886 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 53,057 shares in its portfolio. Westend Ltd Liability Co holds 174,143 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 21,097 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd holds 3.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 111,014 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 41,183 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 3.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest accumulated 1.86% or 712,319 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 3.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.