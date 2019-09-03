Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Price Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Share Price Declined While Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed by $766,107 Its Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 116,280 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 119,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 157,781 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 1.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP holds 5,783 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 206,054 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 38,889 shares. Atlas Browninc has 6,318 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd has 0.63% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 2.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri holds 8.11% or 356,778 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office owns 33,654 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hodges Incorporated reported 1,322 shares stake. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fosun holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited has invested 0.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 14,806 shares to 501,658 shares, valued at $61.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 3,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Markets Min (EEMV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Limited Com holds 0.11% or 1,721 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Ltd has invested 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.7% or 23,114 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 21,459 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 4.28M shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.91% or 181,246 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inc invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 2.97% or 205,538 shares. Colrain Cap Lc holds 5.92% or 42,848 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 399,767 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,652 shares. Westchester Mngmt holds 4.93% or 97,638 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,811 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 1.31 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

