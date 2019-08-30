Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114; Kenmare Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Career Education (CECO) as Stock Price Rose

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 41,333 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 7.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 119,429 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 35,480 were reported by Twin Tree Lp. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 162,124 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Cap Lc Ca reported 112,092 shares. 113,051 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. American Natl Insur Tx holds 609,448 shares. Security National Trust has 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,140 shares. Sarasin Llp invested in 526,854 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Miracle Mile Lc has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Lc reported 591,996 shares. 64,404 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares to 23,549 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).