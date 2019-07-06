Wealth Architects Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $309,114 as Share Price Rose; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Raised Position

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67 million, up from 245,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.23M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha" on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cincinnati Ins holds 1.75% or 510,000 shares. 11,413 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 20,345 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc owns 0.83% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 21,673 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 11,572 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 88,848 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 454,626 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 20,793 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Becker Mngmt Inc reported 1.76% stake. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 84,832 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 3,138 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.93% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,697 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares to 406,363 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. Reilly Robert Q also sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Growing Number of Tech Giants Looking to Move Production Out of China – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq" published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp owns 526,854 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 8.57 million shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. 59,759 are owned by Kidder Stephen W. Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 17,670 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Company has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Bank Na accumulated 2.56% or 55,488 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca accumulated 11,108 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Alpha Limited Company stated it has 6,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 434,326 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability. Cap Rech Global Investors reported 3.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 205,361 shares. Middleton & Company Ma accumulated 53,459 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors Lc owns 63,090 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,123 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.