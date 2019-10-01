Wealth Architects Has Trimmed By $396,096 Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Oracle Investment Management Has Raised Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 3000.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oracle Investment Management Inc acquired 4.96 million shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 5.13 million shares with $99.45 million value, up from 165,400 last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $5.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 4.94M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN

Wealth Architects Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,063 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wealth Architects Llc holds 88,311 shares with $17.04 million value, down from 90,374 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $508.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amarin to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amarin: Keep Your Dry Powder Ready – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “November Ad Com date confirmed for CV benefit claim for Amarin’s Vascepa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests Lc stated it has 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Capital Advsrs reported 60,607 shares. Kornitzer Ks reported 217,870 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.68 million shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 20,193 shares. Agf owns 471,583 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 0.08% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 121,061 shares. The Connecticut-based Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 148,530 shares. Monetta Financial Services holds 250,000 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd owns 28,312 shares. Emory University holds 132,255 shares. Moreover, Carlson Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 265,000 shares. 75,776 are held by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.23% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 17,800 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 24.74% above currents $178.08 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 13,661 shares to 417,931 valued at $32.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 29,382 shares and now owns 738,935 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 THIEL PETER sold $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,246 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Tech Stocks to Sell In October – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook to exempt opinions from fact checking – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.