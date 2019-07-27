Wealth Architects Has Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320; As V F (VFC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut by $5.20 Million Its Stake

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.54M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 406,070 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,087 shares. At Bank reported 0.7% stake. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 2.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 141,094 shares. Psagot House stated it has 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Fin Bancorporation has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 94,963 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Tegean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,688 are held by Mrj Cap Incorporated. Arbor Inv Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Capital holds 41,515 shares. Loews stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Provise Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,468 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Communications Lc has 3.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,877 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,683 shares to 40,985 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04 million. Shares for $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.