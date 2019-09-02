Wealth Architects Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $355,320; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased by $16.23 Million Its Position

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 85 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13B, down from 32,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 878,094 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 0% stake. 34,440 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Provise Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Assetmark invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Manhattan has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 50,128 shares. Intact Investment stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 41,685 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 175,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 52 shares. Bristol John W Co Inc New York has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 2,601 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 1,275 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 109 shares in its portfolio.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 625 shares to 111,004 shares, valued at $10.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 8,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.32M for 24.66 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Fake batteries cause problems – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Card is now available to everyone in the US – Live Trading News” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 8.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Co owns 10,046 shares. Summit Secs Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 7,900 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Aperio Grp Lc accumulated 2.82% or 3.44M shares. Wellington Shields And Communication Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 17,183 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd owns 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 278,028 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 28.11M shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Gp Inc has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edmp Incorporated accumulated 38,909 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 126,893 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 46,100 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 1.54% or 22,408 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.