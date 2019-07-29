Wealth Architects Has Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Lifted Its Stake by $2.88 Million

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 20.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 6.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ls Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 68,141 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stanley has invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Foundation reported 34,210 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smith Salley And Assoc has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 261,869 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 877,480 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has 185,591 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Yhb Advsrs Inc stated it has 42,159 shares. Moreover, Leavell Investment has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,179 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 68,734 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,349 shares. Nomura Hldg accumulated 403,348 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.