Wealth Architects Has Increased Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Oge Energy (OGE) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 47,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 216,529 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 264,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 90,315 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 5.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,698 shares to 94,288 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

