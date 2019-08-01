Wealth Architects Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $309,114 as Share Price Rose; Antero Res (AR) Stock Value Declined While Trexquant Investment LP Cut Position

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 315,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 127,843 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 442,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 12.48 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Ltd Llc invested in 2.37% or 216,072 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 13.29M shares or 8.65% of the stock. 274,982 were accumulated by Cumberland Prtnrs Limited. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Bank Of The West invested in 2.04% or 147,792 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 64,106 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 38,107 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. 104,995 are owned by Parkwood Ltd. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 196,645 shares. Kistler accumulated 16,864 shares. Paragon Mgmt has invested 5.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Florida-based Dudley And Shanley has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Amer Mngmt Corporation reported 148,217 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Lc Adv invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares to 23,549 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,000 shares worth $207,353. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Ltd owns 16,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,700 are held by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 63,053 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 257,923 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 404,771 shares. Moreover, Yorktown & Research Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 57,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 1.08 million shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hightower Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.06 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 477,634 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates accumulated 49,330 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 2,849 shares to 14,275 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 61,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

