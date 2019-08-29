Wealth Architects Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $309,114; Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB)

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 68,679 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 57,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM) by 9,226 shares to 161,880 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,617 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.84% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board has 1.52M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 55,098 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 51,609 were reported by Beacon Fin Group. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management holds 0.54% or 29,670 shares in its portfolio. 31,591 are held by Cypress Mgmt Ltd. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 0.07% or 4,953 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zwj Counsel has invested 0.6% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based Summit Securities Group Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Q Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 4.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,000 are owned by Colrain Capital Limited Com. 4,810 were accumulated by Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Co. Monetta Fincl Services stated it has 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Capital Advsr owns 9,789 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mechanics Retail Bank Department has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,288 shares. 55,007 were accumulated by Hilltop. Sonata Capital Group accumulated 22,313 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 180,386 shares. Harbour Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 76,163 shares or 6.63% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Ct reported 63,389 shares or 7.17% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 83,466 shares. Ion Asset Mgmt reported 5.71% stake. 6,909 are held by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Retail Bank Tru Ltd holds 17,070 shares. Centurylink Investment reported 77,271 shares. Capital World Invsts has invested 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Cap Management reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.