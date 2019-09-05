Wealth Architects Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $309,114 as Market Value Rose; Novo Nordisk (NVO) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Increased Holding by $378,820 as Stock Price Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk (NVO) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 390,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43M, up from 383,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 831,385 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Head-to-head Pharmacokinetic Study Shows Greater Factor IX Activity With Rebinyn Vs. rFIXFc in Hemophilia B; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE U1…

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.71. About 17.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares to 404,270 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 7,346 shares to 203,851 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,279 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).