Wealth Architects Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $309,114 as Share Value Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Guggenheim Capital Raised Its Stake by $901,209

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 9.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 13,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 170,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 2.86M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors has 67,074 shares. Artisan Partners LP has invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Mngmt Ltd holds 6.58% or 203,040 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 978,034 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 8.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3,200 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Financial Grp Inc holds 4.3% or 53,744 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Asset Strategies owns 78,760 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Multi invested in 111,700 shares. Skba Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,590 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Family Company owns 2,200 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint (S) deal with DOJ broke down at least once because of changing deal terms by DISH (DISH) and Charlie Ergen – FBN – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications (VZ) IV, into T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) merger to be approved by DOJ tomorrow CNBC says – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 354,685 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 120,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sageworth Tru Communications holds 33 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 5,458 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,755 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 100,570 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co stated it has 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 18,037 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 285 are owned by Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 33,157 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.38% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 93,100 shares. 137,800 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp holds 3,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.69% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).