Wealth Architects Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding; Digi International (DGII) Shorts Increased By 43.89%

Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) had an increase of 43.89% in short interest. DGII’s SI was 331,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 43.89% from 230,100 shares previously. With 122,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII)’s short sellers to cover DGII’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 75,743 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digi International: Board Commencing Search for Goergen Replacement; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 07/03/2018 Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Digi International; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Loss/Shr 1c

Wealth Architects Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,372 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wealth Architects Llc holds 39,060 shares with $7.73 million value, down from 41,432 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $993.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,282 shares. Needham Invest Llc stated it has 22,700 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 3.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,688 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 12.27M were accumulated by Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 149,621 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 702,522 shares. Interactive Advsrs owns 6,727 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,710 shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 6,776 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Cap Management Lc has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,080 shares. Culbertson A N & Incorporated accumulated 76,974 shares. Utah Retirement owns 877,894 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. S Muoio Llc owns 4,262 shares. Martin Co Inc Tn has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wealth Architects Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds stake by 37,060 shares to 56,050 valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 29,382 shares and now owns 738,935 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.17% above currents $219.9 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20700 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bearish Sentiment About Apple Is Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Digi International Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance holds 770,384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 483,446 are held by Ameriprise. 11,688 are held by Voya Mngmt Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 36,009 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 225,037 shares. 16,199 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Citigroup stated it has 20,608 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 566 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 145,000 shares. Aqr Limited Company reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 49,502 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 1,360 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 42,742 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 89,500 shares.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: IJS Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) ROE Of 3.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.