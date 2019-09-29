Wealth Architects Has Cut Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $355,038; Aperio Group Position in Mastercard (MA) Raised by $6.77 Million

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 25,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 748,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.13M, up from 723,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company invested in 37,688 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 262,758 shares. Dock Street Asset stated it has 68,839 shares or 6.14% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com has 986,250 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 18,802 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 20,161 shares stake. Choate Investment Advisors owns 5,081 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 138,977 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.17M were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 50,532 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2.46 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 20,997 shares to 101,419 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 277,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.01M shares, and cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,321 shares to 162,708 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.