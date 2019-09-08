Wealth Architects Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320; Anheuser Busch (BUD) Holder North Star Investment Management Lifted Position by $736,176 as Market Valuation Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch (BUD) by 230.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 8,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 12,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 3,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,090 are owned by A D Beadell Counsel. 1.44 million are held by Investec Asset. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 9,916 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34.27 million shares stake. Clean Yield holds 41,422 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Rampart has invested 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Interest Ca has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill Assocs invested in 0.79% or 6,889 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 43.32 million shares. The Colorado-based Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Company holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 37 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Com holds 50,527 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Company Ltd Company owns 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,527 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) by 381,574 shares to 767,436 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 5,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,312 shares, and cut its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big splash? Natty Light hard seltzer – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Are Crashing Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AB InBev Redefines Smart Drinking Strategy in China by Multi-cultural Approach to Influence the Rising Gen-z – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 571,543 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 85,645 shares. Jacobs & Ca invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Republic Mgmt accumulated 112,544 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc reported 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Invesco invested in 1.87 million shares. Northern Tru Corp has 1.22 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation invested in 10,992 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Group Inc One Trading LP owns 11,239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,009 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.18% or 4.01 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 0.07% or 2,910 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 40,110 shares. 1.37 million are owned by Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation.