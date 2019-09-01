Wealth Architects Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $309,114; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Position by $481,635

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 16,148 shares to 42,587 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 73,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).