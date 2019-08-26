Wealth Architects Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Market Value Rose, Icm Asset Management Lifted Holding

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 9.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 176,135 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Additional $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is ACCO Brands Corporation's (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is ACCO Brands Corporation's (NYSE:ACCO) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "ACCO Brands: Still Fighting An Uphill Battle – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News" on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 09, 2019.