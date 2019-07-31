Wealth Architects Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114; Share Price Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Holding in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $179.3. About 2.80 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares to 10,805 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.45 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares to 709,553 shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

