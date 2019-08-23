Wealth Architects Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $309,114; Market Value Rose; Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Increased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 281 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 53,360 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.24% or 9.19 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Regions Fincl holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,208 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.24M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 328,188 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0% or 22,765 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Co Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,436 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 383,153 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 31,400 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 3,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd invested in 95,584 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares to 90,107 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,583 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Lc accumulated 45,491 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company holds 2.56% or 33,179 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 3.14 million shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. 245,705 are owned by Cooperman Leon G. Family Management, New York-based fund reported 55,683 shares. Foster Motley holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,518 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Cap Group Inc stated it has 87,163 shares. Mackay Shields reported 2.90M shares. 61,046 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 57,193 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management reported 98,576 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.