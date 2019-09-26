Wealth Architects Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $396,096 as Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Ruffer Llp Trimmed by $34.09 Million Its Holding

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 88,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, down from 90,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $178.26. About 8.42 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook user sues over data breach scandal; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – UK privacy watchdog ends WhatsApp probe after compliance pledge; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 245,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4.89M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.00 million, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.37. About 6.74M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank, Montana-based fund reported 65,324 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Ins Communications has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company invested in 5,431 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 91,722 shares. Independent Invsts Incorporated reported 50,582 shares stake. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 4.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Windward Limited Com stated it has 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 828,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 1.63% or 36,495 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 131,150 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 32,537 shares. Discovery Limited Liability Ct reported 262,500 shares. 3,523 were accumulated by Miller Investment Management Lp. Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 15,560 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.97 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Personal Advsrs has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 42,554 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Egerton (Uk) Llp invested in 2.44% or 1.72 million shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 1,081 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Century Cos reported 7.72 million shares. New York-based Hound Limited has invested 7.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adage Prns Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 2.93 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Co holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,992 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 1.56% or 9,933 shares. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 25,510 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc has 1.89 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc reported 15,363 shares.