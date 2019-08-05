Wealth Architects Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL); Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $18.72 Million as Stock Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 240,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 251,050 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83M, down from 491,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 2.42 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $193.6. About 32.53M shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 400,000 shares or 13.5% of their US portfolio. Eqis reported 0.69% stake. 9,420 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Blue Financial Cap reported 94,364 shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx holds 96,456 shares or 4.25% of its portfolio. Fundx Group has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 7,790 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Financial Inc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,073 shares. Investors has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Management Ltd holds 1.18% or 118,718 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 29,528 shares. Westfield Cap LP has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Southeast Asset Inc owns 83,965 shares or 4.27% of their US portfolio. 18,884 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 95,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 14.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Lc owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,779 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Management Llc holds 7,549 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 6.85M shares. Axa accumulated 94,898 shares. Washington Tru Com invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 6,000 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth LP has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 16,900 shares. Wealthquest Corporation invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 200 shares. Blue Financial holds 6,216 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 44.30M shares. Reaves W H & Company reported 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

