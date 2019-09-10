Wd (WDFC) Stake Held by Boston Advisors Llc; Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $478,820

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 25,391 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 21,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $183.35. About 140,885 shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Norinchukin Bankshares The has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest invested in 0.39% or 586 shares. Dana Investment Advisors holds 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,957 shares. Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,463 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,190 shares. Etrade Cap holds 0.47% or 9,196 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,384 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 9,633 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 1,532 shares. 9,082 are held by Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability. Td Asset Mgmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company holds 0.79% or 1,321 shares in its portfolio. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 17,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 618 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Parnassus Ca has invested 0.51% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 769 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 2.05 million shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 53,693 shares. Df Dent reported 16,494 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 396 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Comerica Bancorp holds 0.03% or 19,815 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,260 shares. Principal Financial Gru owns 119,667 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.