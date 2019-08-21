Wd (WDFC) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Trimmed Position by $393,263; Panagora Asset Management Stake in Iberiabank (IBKC) Decreased by $3.52 Million as Market Value Declined

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $182.64. About 81,435 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 84.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 49,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 8,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 58,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 119,249 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.24 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) by 65,068 shares to 237,933 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 62,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.27M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $75,250 were bought by Maples Ricky E. On Tuesday, May 28 KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 13,000 shares.