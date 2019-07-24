Wd (WDFC) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Lifted Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $179.55. About 41,234 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 524.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 220,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 34.13 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Bank of America to Lose Executive Overseeing Europe; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 4,440 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 80,231 shares. Schulhoff Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,900 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,843 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amg National Bank & Trust invested in 2,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 2,858 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,675 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 6,415 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 1,882 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 50,473 shares.

