Wd (WDFC) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Graco (GGG) Market Value Declined, Nuance Investments Boosted Its Position by $1.88 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 38,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 172,289 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 133,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 246,186 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 110,305 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 37.01 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,508 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 160 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 406,288 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4,920 shares. 465,011 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Glenmede Communications Na stated it has 217 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Interstate National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 600 shares. Stifel holds 18,616 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Company has 0.22% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 307,345 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bancorporation invested in 0% or 2,398 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 123,605 shares to 933,792 shares, valued at $57.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,813 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).