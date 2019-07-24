Wd (WDFC) Shareholder Redwood Investments Has Boosted Holding by $2.11 Million as Market Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Holding by $54.71 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 882,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.39 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770.60 million, down from 13.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 7.79M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLDING COMMENTS ON CITI ON WEBSITE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 12,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,231 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 67,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $179.52. About 46,363 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

